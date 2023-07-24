St. Vincent Ministry of Tourism holds First Summer Camp for kids

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture will conduct the first Kids Tourism Summer Camp for 45 children aged 8 to 13 from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Kids Tourism Summer Camp, which will run from today, Monday, July 24th, through Friday, July 28th, 2023, is part of the Ministry’s Tourism Education and Awareness initiative.

The camp aims to provide a safe environment for children to learn more about the islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and gain a greater appreciation of the country’s tourism product. The activities planned for the week will also seek to inform the participants of tourism’s importance to the country’s economy. The activities planned will also educate the children about the different types of tourism with the goal of stimulating their interest about career opportunities in the tourism& hospitality industry.

During the week, the children will engage in tours to tourism establishments as well as to tourism sites and attractions. They will also be engaged in various art, craft and cultural activities including painting and storytelling as well as scavenger hunts and tourism trivia games.

A brief opening ceremony will be held at the Botanic Gardens from 9 this morning to signal the start of the Kids Tourism Summer Camp. It will be attended by the participating children and their parents as well as the staff and volunteers from the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture. Director of Tourism Mrs. Faylene King will deliver brief remarks at this morning’s ceremony.