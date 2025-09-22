Shakem Charles graces the cover of TIF 2025 fall issue

History is being rewritten in the Turks and Caicos fashion scene. Fresh off his groundbreaking victory as the first-ever male winner of TCI Top Model, Cycle 6, Shakem Charles now graces the cover of Times of the Islands Fall 2025 issue—cementing his place as a trailblazer in Caribbean fashion.

Photographed by Renau Destine at the spectacular Villa Solara in Turtle Tail, Providenciales, the editorial feels as much a statement as it is a celebration. Styled with sharp creative direction from Courtney Robinson, Founder and Executive Producer of TCI Top Model, the shoot also marks another first: a winner’s debut centrefold spread. Alongside Shakem, finalists Hubert Prospere (First Runner-Up) and Brittney Bien-Amie (TCI Top Muse) join in a series of bold, fashion-forward images. Hair was sculpted by Nakier Wilson, Kier’s Hairapy, with beauty by Jasmine Missick of Hello Gorgeous Makeup Artistry.

Born and raised in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Shakem migrated to the Turks and Caicos just three years ago. When TCI Top Model evolved its platform to a co-ed format—allowing both men and women to compete—he seized the moment. “I knew I had to take the chance,” Shakem reflects. Shakem’s bold decision was rewarded not only with his historic win but also with this iconic cover.

“Seeing myself on my first magazine cover is surreal,” he admits. “It’s proof that passion, persistence, and daring to be different can change the narrative. I hope young boys and men across the islands see this and know they too can break barriers, follow their passions, and create their own paths—even in spaces not traditionally open to them.”

For Robinson, the partnership with Times of the Islands represents far more than glossy pages—it is a legacy in motion, and “we are indeed grateful for the continued partnership.” He went on to add: “This visibility is life-changing. It tells the world that the Turks and Caicos has talent, vision, and unstoppable creative energy. But more than that, this shoot reinforces our philosophy: out of one show come many. It’s not just about the winner—it’s about creating opportunities, expanding the narrative, and giving more models a platform to be seen in editorial spaces. That in itself is groundbreaking.”

Back in 2012, TCI Top Model took a bold creative leap. Male model Alyx Williams was featured alongside Cycle 3 winner Washanda Registre—not simply as a nod to diversity, but as an artistic experiment in contrast, energy, and visual storytelling. The images broke convention, pairing masculine edge with feminine grace in a way that expanded the boundaries of what a Caribbean fashion narrative could look like.

That moment, daring yet deliberate, now feels prophetic. More than a decade later, Shakem Charles stands as the embodiment of that vision—a male model not just featured, but titled. His historic win as Cycle 6’s champion is the natural evolution of a platform that has always sought to challenge norms, elevate talent, and spark dialogue through fashion.

This issue is a cultural milestone. For the first time, boys and young men in the Turks and Caicos can open a leading lifestyle magazine and see themselves reflected in fashion’s aspirational spaces. It signals that modelling, style, and creative industries are not confined by gender stereotypes but instead are expansive, viable, and empowering career paths.

“TCI Top Model has always been about transformation,” Robinson adds. “This moment proves that our platform is evolving with the times. It’s not just about who wins the title—it’s about who dares to challenge norms, tell their story unapologetically, and inspire others to dream without limits.”

With his luminous jet-black skin, 5’11” athletic frame, and magnetic charisma, Shakem is redefining what it means to be the Face of the Turks and Caicos. His journey—from a boy in St. Vincent to the luxurious tourism mecca, the Turks and Caicos—reminds us that fashion is not just fabric. It is freedom, identity, and self-expression.

As the Times of the Islands Fall 2025 issue hits stands, readers won’t just see a young man breaking barriers—they will feel the momentum of a movement. TCI Top Model is not only producing winners; it is shaping role models, amplifying diverse voices, and charting new directions for Caribbean fashion.

At the centre of it all stands Shakem Charles—a model, a pioneer, and now, a cover star.