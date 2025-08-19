NEMO boosts recovery efforts, focuses on community preparedness

NEMO BOOSTS COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes said apart from boosting recovery efforts, the agency remains focused on teaching community emergency preparedness skills.

In the Grenadines, sessions have been held to train residents on the use of tools like generators and chainsaws, offering vital safety skills in the event of future natural disasters.

In an interview with the API, Forbes noted that there have been significant advancements in data collection for disaster recovery, in fact, St. Vincent and the Grenadines to become one of the first countries in the Eastern Caribbean to join the International Charter, which provides satellite imagery to assess disaster impacts.

This partnership allows NEMO to more effectively track damage and deploy aid quickly and efficiently. The NEMO Director says that they are on the ground, visiting many of the communities, particularly in the Grenadines, and over the past few weeks, focus has been on engaging the children most affected by the hurricane.

Through a series of community outreach programs, including summer engagements with schools and youth groups, NEMO has been gathering firsthand accounts from children across the islands, asking them to share their personal experiences, their feelings, and their ideas for the future.

“While the road to recovery is still long, we are confident that by working together and listening to the needs of our communities, we will rebuild stronger, more resilient islands for future generations,” Forbes said.