SVG’s new Beach Vending Regulations spark dialogue

THE NPA HOSTS FIRST TOWN HALL MEETING ON BEACH VENDING ACT 2025

On October 7th, 2025 The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) successfully hosted the first in a planned series of three Town Hall Meetings to discuss the Beach Vending Act 2025 on Thursday, October 2″, at the Calliaqua Town Hall.

The meeting convened beach vendors and key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and the Attorney General’s Chambers, to engage in open, transparent dialogue on the Beach Vending Act 2025 and its implications for both local livelihoods and the protection of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ coastal resources.

During the session, NPRBA representatives delivered an overview of the Act, outlining:

• Purpose and scope of the Act

• Authorized vending activities and designated beaches

• Licensing and permitting requirements

• Provisions for penalties, appeals and inspections

The Town Hall Meeting fostered lively and constructive discussion, with Vendors sharing on-the-ground perspectives and seeking clarification on how the Act will support small businesses while safeguarding the nation’s natural coastal environment.

Importantly, this session reflects NPRBA’s ongoing commitment to inclusive consultation, public awareness and sustainable coastal management. It provides an essential platform for vendors and the wider public to contribute feedback that will direct the effective implementation of the Beach Vending Act 2025.

Two additional Town Hall Meetings will be held in the coming weeks to continue dialogue and provide updates on the implementation of the Act.