New Traffic Regulations Ahead of Port Opening in SVG

Minister of Urban Development Hon. Benarva Browne says new traffic regulations are scheduled to come into effect following the operationalization of the new port.

Addressing Parliament on Monday, Minister Browne explained that an assessment was done to anticipate the traffic flow and certain measures will be implemented in collaboration with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The Minister mentioned however, that in order “to facilitate large truck movements, roadside parking along certain streets, must be discontinued… these streets include, Mccoy, Melville and Higginson streets.

Minister Browne added that the existing traffic flow to and from the port will be revised to “optimize the movement between the projected volumes and turning radii required for 40-foot containers,….the contractor will undertake minor road improvements at the following junctions, Melville Street and Bay Street, Mccoy Street and Bay Street, Higginson Street and Grenville Street, the works will include surface pavement repairs, manhole upgrades, drainage repairs.”