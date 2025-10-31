North Union secondary wins Lions Club public speaking final

North Union Secondary School is the winner of the Lions Club St. Vincent South-Flow National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Final.

Braxton Lewis of North Union Secondary School, impressed the judges and swept all of the prizes: Best Main Speech, Best Student-Prepared Speech, Best in Impromptu, and overall winner.

In the 1990s, the NORTH UNION SECONDARY SCHOOL consistently demonstrated its dominance in the secondary school public speaking competition, frequently reaching the finals and securing the title on several occasions.

Joshua Samuel of Mountain View Adventist Academy secured second place, Isaiah Toney of the St. Vincent Grammar School finished third.