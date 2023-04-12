St. Vincent (SVG) now owes Taiwan EC $577 million

The Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) now owes the Asian nation of Taiwan $577.9 million in Eastern Caribbean dollars.

This amount has jumped from $EC$99.9 million, which was owed in September 2022.

So what do we owe Taiwan for the break down as follows:

US$62 million – Port project

US$20 million—Modern Parliament/court complex,

US$50 million – Marriott Hotel

US$45 million for Road Rehabilitation Project

The above projects amount to US$177 million or EC$477.9 million.

This figure is in addition to annual grants of $10 million and scholarships worth $120 million in EC currencies for Vincentian students.

According to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves’ declaration on Sunday, his administration will uphold the alliance with Taiwan that the SVLP, or St. Vincent Labour Party, established in 1981.

Gonsalves stated that he desires excellent relations with all countries, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kingstown does not have a “for sale” sign in its window.