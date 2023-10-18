St Vincent now second place in group C of Concacaf nations league

The National Senior Men’s Team “Vincy Heat” concluded their doubleheader with both home and away games, facing French Guiana in their third home game at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Friday, October 13th. The team recorded their first loss of the tournament, resulting in a final score of 4-1 in favor of French Guiana, with Jahvin Sutherland being the sole goal scorer in the 29th minute.

On Saturday, October 14th, the team left the island for Martinique to play their away match against French Guiana, marking their fourth match in the competition. Unfortunately, their opponents secured the win at the end of regulation with a 3-2 final score. Vincy Heat’s captain, Cornelius Stewart, scored two goals in the 16th and 73rd minutes.

The delegation returned home on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023. They will now intensify their training and preparations for their upcoming matches in November. The scheduled matches include an away match against Bermuda on the 17th and a home game against Belize on the 21st.

Currently, French Guiana tops the table with 7 points, St. Vincent and the Grenadines stand in the second place with 6 points, Bermuda in the third position with 5 points, and Belize in fourth place with 4 points.

Stay tuned for further updates on the journey of the Vincy Heat as they aim to bounce back and secure victory in their remaining matches.