St Vincent opens new temporary House of Assembly at Calliaqua

House of Assembly Gets New Temporary Home

The staff of the House of Assembly now has a new and comfortable space to conduct the nation’s business, thanks to the opening of a new $5.5 million parliament building in the town of Calliaqua.

The facility, which replaced the historic 200-year-old Parliament building in Kingstown, was officially opened on Thursday, July 6, and is now in disrepair.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Rochelle Forde, described it as a watershed moment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ parliamentary development.

“Although it is a temporary home for the parliament, this building is outfitted with modern amenities that will create a more conducive environment in which the parliamentarians and staff can conduct their work,” she said.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to the Government and People of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for providing funding for the project.

“We are grateful for your continued friendship and assistance to the people of SVG.” “This time, with this much-needed facility,” she said.

Forde observed that as the construction phase progressed, she and other members of the House of Assembly interacted more and more with professionals from the Ministries of Urban Development and Transport and Works.

Source : API