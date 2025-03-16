St Vincent Prime Minister Celebrated as ‘Messenger of Chatoyer’

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves Honored with Special Garifuna Title

In a deeply symbolic moment, the visiting Garifuna contingent, led by the President of the International Garifuna Council, Trevor Palicio, honored Prime Minister Gonsalves in a traditional ceremony.

As part of this special tribute, the Prime Minister was bestowed with his official Garifuna name, meaning “Messenger of Chatoyer,” a title recognizing his unwavering dedication to the Garifuna legacy and the preservation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ cultural heritage.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister was also presented with a symbolic staff, signifying his role as a guardian of the Garifuna people’s history and traditions. Expressing his deep appreciation, he stated, “Of all the awards I have received across the world, this is the greatest honor of my lifetime.”

The Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, was also invited to participate in the traditional display, further highlighting the significance of the occasion. The event showcased vibrant cultural performances featuring traditional Garifuna music and dance, reinforcing the day’s theme and celebrating the nation’s diverse heritage, the national anthem was sang in Garifuna by Ms Ulrica Gaymes.

In his speech, Prime Minister Gonsalves reflected on Chief Chatoyer’s unwavering commitment to his people’s freedom and sovereignty. He urged citizens to draw inspiration from Chatoyer’s leadership and resilience, encouraging a deeper appreciation of the nation’s rich history. He also called on all Vincentians to uphold their ancestors’ legacy by preserving and promoting the cultural heritage that defines Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This year’s special recognition of Prime Minister Gonsalves by the Garifuna people added an extraordinary layer of cultural significance to an already momentous occasion.