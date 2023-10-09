St Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves briefly comments on Israel-Gaza conflict

As Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declares war and orders a total siege of Gaza, St. Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves commented briefly on the matter on Sunday.

On Sunday’s Issue at Hand program, the Prime Minister of the island nation stated:

“There’s so much challenge in the world. There’s so much adrift, so much war, and so much confusion. I mean, you see what is happening now between Israel and the Palestinians in Hamas in Gaza. Of course it connects with all the Palestinians everywhere in the Arab world”, Gonsalves said.

The Gaza Strip, or simply Gaza, is a Palestinian exclave on the Mediterranean Sea’s eastern shore.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines became the 126th UN member state to recognize the Palestinian state in 2011.

The decision to recognize Palestine is consistent with St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ historical support for the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and an independent state.

Israel stated on Monday that its aircraft assault of the Gaza Strip was the heaviest it had ever carried out on the besieged region.

The Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas have threatened to execute one Israeli detainee for every further unannounced Israeli attack on civilians in Gaza.

Israel has killed at least 687 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, according to the health ministry in the embattled coastal enclave.

According to the ministry, 3,726 persons have been hurt.

A senior official stated on Monday that Hamas was open to talks about a possible peace with Israel since it has “achieved its targets.”

When asked if Hamas was willing to discuss a possible ceasefire, Moussa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera over the phone that the party was open to “something of that sort” and “all political dialogues.”