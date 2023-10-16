St Vincent PM likely to skip Canada-CARICOM Summit in Ottawa

Trudeau to Host Canada-CARICOM Summit in Ottawa

It is probable that Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent (SVG) will not attend the Canada-CARICOM Summit, a high-level event scheduled to take place in Ottawa, Canada from October 17 to 19, 2023.

No official statements of Prime Minister Gonsalves’ attendance at the summit have been issued by the API, the governmental agency responsible for the dissemination of such information. Efforts to contact the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have proven unproductive. Nevertheless, a government spokesperson informed the St Vincent Times that there is a high probability of Foreign Minister Keisal Peters’ attendance at the event.

According to a flyer that has been disseminated through various social media platforms, it has been announced that Peters intends to host a gathering with individuals from St Vincent and the Grenadines residing in Canada on Friday 20, October, 2023, at the Bronson Center located in Ottawa.

Gonsalves has been very vocal in expressing his views regarding the matter of security in Haiti, which is expected to be a prominent topic of discussion during the summit.

During a town hall meeting in Canada, Godwin Friday, the opposition leader, expressed his anticipation for St Vincent (SVG) to be adequately represented at the upcoming Summit. He emphasized that any alternative would be deemed as an affront to the Vincentian diaspora and a failure to fulfill one’s responsibilities.

The summit, titled “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future,” will provide a platform for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and CARICOM leaders to further their common objectives. These objectives encompass the development of inclusive and sustainable economies, the enhancement of trade and investment, and the facilitation of multilateral cooperation.

The primary emphasis will also be directed towards collaborative endeavors aimed at combating climate change and mitigating its effects in the Caribbean. This will involve examining strategies to enhance financial accessibility for small island developing states (SIDS) within the area.

Trudeau will also endeavor to emphasize the significance of bolstering democratic principles, advocating for human rights and the rules-based global system, and enhancing collaboration on regional security matters, including the management of the ongoing security, political, and humanitarian predicaments in Haiti.

Roosevelt Skerrit, the prime minister of Dominica, has been designated as co-chair for the upcoming summit in Ottawa, Canada.