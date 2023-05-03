St Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves will attend King Charles III’s coronation

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is scheduled to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

The coronation of Charles III is set for Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. After his mother, Elizabeth II, died on September 8, 2022, Charles ascended to the throne.

Gonsalves will also attend various meetings in Europe before the coronation on Saturday.

“I’m leaving on Sunday for the United Kingdom; I’ll be gone for about seven working days, so a week’s worth of working days, for a total of about nine days.”

“I have a set of meetings in Europe, then I have to be in the United Kingdom for some other meetings and also to attend King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, June 6th,” the Prime Minister explained.

The coronation will reflect the monarch’s current status and look forward while remaining steeped in long-standing traditions and pageantry.