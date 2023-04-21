St Vincent PM, Russian Foreign Minister Slam Unilateral Sanctions

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, highlighted the inadmissibility of unilateral sanctions during a meeting imp Caracas on Wednesday, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

“The two sides emphasized their fundamental rejection of unilateral sanctions imposed in violation of international law principles and norms, and reaffirmed their commitment to forming a multipolar world based on genuine equality and mutual respect for state interests,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Gonsalves addressed the prospects for bilateral ties as well as significant international and regional concerns.

“The mutual interest in increasing bilateral cooperation in various areas was confirmed,” the Foreign Ministry noted.

On Tuesday, Lavrov paid a visit to Venezuela’s capital. He travelled there from Brazil, where he began his Latin American tour on Monday. Lavrov met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Foreign Minister Ivan Gil, and Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez during his visit to Caracas.

Source : TASS