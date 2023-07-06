St Vincent PM says US politics impacting Caribbean energy deals

The Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, stated on Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Trinidad that the United States has been conveniently lowering its regulations for select businesses while displaying another face to the Caribbean.

According to Gonsalves, political pressures in the United States have resulted in the Caribbean not receiving a fair shake in energy negotiations with Venezuela.

“In the case of Venezuela, as soon as there is a problem in Ukraine and the pipeline from Russia, the American government gives the Europeans a bligh, as Jamaicans would say, to go and deal with Venezuela in terms of oil.” They authorize Chevron to speak with Venezuela about extracting resources and paying Venezuela in US currency. “But you don’t want Venezuela to do it with PetroCaribe,” Gonsalves responded when asked about Caricom’s interest in the US-granted authorization to T&T to explore the Dragon natural gas field in Venezuelan waters.

Trinidad and Tobago was awarded a two-year license to operate in the gas field by the United States.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control granted Trinidad and Tobago a license to develop the Dragon natural gas field on January 24, 2023, under the condition that no monetary payment be made.

According to government reports earlier this year, the license is “intended to enhance Caribbean regional energy security” and “means the island nation can do business related to the Dragon gas field with Venezuela’s heavily sanctioned state-run oil company,” PDVSA.

“And you’re still saying that Trinidad can make a deal with Venezuela.” We’re not sure if you may pay them in US dollars. Are you saying that the conflict is between democracy and autocracy? Self-interest at its most blatant. Part of my job as the leader of a small, independent country is to point out inconsistencies, positions that harm us,” Gonsalves said at the Hyatt Regency, emphasizing that despite disagreeing with the US on these issues, his country maintains a strong relationship with the US.

