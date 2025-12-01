Prime Minister Godwin Friday emphasized the importance of governmental continuity on his first full day in office, presenting a vision of stable leadership that transcends political transitions.

Speaking at the Financial Complex, Friday articulated a nuanced approach to governance, comparing political leadership to a relay race where administrative responsibilities are carefully passed between teams. “When we start government, you don’t reinvent government,” he stated. “It’s a continuity – a baton you pass from one administration to another.”

The newly elected leader highlighted the critical role of permanent secretaries and senior public servants in maintaining administrative stability.

Friday signaled a commitment to preserving institutional knowledge and ensuring smooth governmental operations.

Notably, the Prime Minister stressed the constitutional significance of key governmental positions, including the Office of the Opposition Leader.

He emphasized that such roles are not political constructs but essential democratic institutions deserving respect and appropriate resources.

The Prime Minister’s inaugural statements suggest a collaborative approach to governance, promising a transition characterized by respect for institutional processes and a commitment to serving the Vincentian people.