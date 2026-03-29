PM vows to enhance public safety following recent tragedies

In a recent national address, the Prime Minister expressed deep concern over a string of tragic events, including recent homicides, a fatal traffic accident, and disturbing outbreaks of youth violence.

The address followed a horrific incident on Thursday the 27th, where a minivan overturned in Overland, resulting in multiple fatalities. Additionally, the Prime Minister vehemently condemned violent incidents involving young people that erupted after a recent school sporting event, declaring that “violence and harm in any form cannot be tolerated or accepted as normal”.

“My first duty as prime minister and the first duty of my government is to protect the lives and livelihoods of our people,” the Prime Minister stated. To address the immediate crisis, the Prime Minister has already consulted with the Minister of National Security, the Honorable Sinclair Leo, and other relevant authorities to ensure these urgent issues are being addressed.

The government is actively pursuing new crime-fighting measures, which will include better training and advanced tools for the police force. The Prime Minister emphasized that no citizen should feel unsafe walking the streets of Kingstown or any other community, specifically stressing that women should not fear walking home alone and parents should not have to worry about their children being injured or killed anywhere in SVG.

Speaking directly to the nation’s youth, the Prime Minister issued a heartfelt plea regarding the recent sporting event incidents: “You are our nation’s future. Your safety is too important to be put at risk in moments like these. We must choose better”.

The Prime Minister also called for a united, society-wide effort to guide the youth and reject violence, urging parents, communities, schools, churches, and other institutions to play an active role.

A comprehensive outline of the government’s new security measures will be provided to the public in due course.

The Prime Minister offered thoughts to the grieving families and urging all citizens to look out for one another and stay safe over the weekend and the upcoming holidays.