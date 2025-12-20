Commissioner calls for forgiveness, brotherhood as SVG looks toward 2026

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Commissioner’s Christmas Address 2025

My fellow Vincentians, home and abroad,

As Commissioner of Police, I speak to you today not as a man of law, but as a son of this soil.

There is a specific kind of silence that settles over our islands on a Christmas morning. It is the silence of a nation catching its breath.

This year, we proved something to the world that no amount of money could buy. When the eyes of the region were on us during our seasons of transition, we did not break. We did not resort to the chaos that consumes lesser nations. We walked through the fires of change with the dignity of a people who know that a house divided cannot stand.

That is the peace I want you to celebrate today: the peace of a mature nation. We have shown that we can disagree without being disagreeable; that we can change our leaders but never our love for Hairouna.

From the mother in Fancy, to the fisherman in the Grenadines still rebuilding his life after the ravages of Hurricane Beryl, and to the youth in Kingstown facing a future that looks nothing like the past: do not let your hearts be troubled. National security is not only about patrols and sirens. It is a covenant. It is the promise that you can sleep peacefully tonight because your neighbor watches your gate, and the police watch your streets. Yet the strongest shield we possess is not forged from steel. It is formed by the unity we find around the Christmas table.

When we share a meal, when we lift our voices in melodius carol, when we forgive an old grievance from the year gone by, that is when we truly secure our nation. A peaceful heart is a fortress no criminal can overcome.

As we look toward 2026, let us not carry the baggage of 2025. Let us leave the bitterness at the doorstep of the old year.

Let us lay down the arms of anger and pick up the tools of brotherhood. Let us walk into the new year as architects of a brighter future.

On behalf of every officer who stands watch while you celebrate, I wish you a Christmas that shakes your heart into a state of gratitude. May the Prince of Peace dwell in every valley, from the heights of the mountain to the shores of our furthest cay.

Merry Christmas, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. May God continue to be our guide.