Drone fleet boosts RSVGPF search‑rescue efforts

DRONES TO BE USED IN SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATIONS

Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, Fiona Fan handed over four (4) drones to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF). The handing over took place at Taiwan’s 114th anniversary of Independence celebrations at the Methodist Church Hall on Tuesday 7th October, 2025.

“It’s a wonderful time for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF)”, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) with responsibility for Telecommunications, Olsen Rodney, stated upon receipt of the drones.

ASP Rodney said the drones would aid their search and rescue operations, since of late, a number of people were “lost in places like La Soufriere so this comes in at the right time.” He added that the drones would also be used to monitor and control crowds at public events.

Rodney said the donation forms part of the CCTV Project based at the Questelles Police Station. “The CCTV operations are very productive and effective with over 700 requests for footage. Over 500 video clips were submitted to the RSVGPF which led to several arrests “and charg[es] … for different crimes – murder, accidents, wounding”, Rodney disclosed.

ASP Rodney extended gratitude to Ambassador Fan and the People and Government of the Republic of China on Taiwan and expressed his desire for the relationship between both countries to grow stronger and stronger.