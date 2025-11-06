Police briefing reinforces impartiality on election day

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) held a Pre-Election Day Briefing on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

This important meeting brought together the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commanding Officer (SVG Coast Guard Service), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), Gazetted Officers, and members of the rank and file from across the organization.

The session was to apprise officers of their duties and responsibilities on Election Day, and to reinforce the standards of professionalism, impartiality, and discipline expected during this highly anticipated national event.

The RSVGPF in a release says they remain steadfast in there commitment to maintaining law, order, and public confidence throughout the electoral process.