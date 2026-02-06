Police raid nets illegal firearm, ammo in Belair

JOINT POLICE OPERATION LEADS TO SEIZURE OF PROHIBITED WEAPON IN BELAIR

A coordinated joint police operation has resulted in the removal of a prohibited weapon from the streets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) intensifies its efforts to disrupt illegal firearm activity across communities.

Police have arrested and charged Kesroy Williams (also known as “Jam Back”), a 27-year-old labourer of Belair, in connection with the seizure.

Investigations revealed that on February 5, 2026, at Belair, the accused had in his possession one prohibited weapon, make and serial number unknown, without the authorization of the Minister. Officers also recovered one modified .32mm firearm and three rounds of .32mm ammunition without a licence issued under the Firearms Act.

The weapon and ammunition were discovered during a joint operation involving multiple units, underscoring the RSVGPF’s intelligence-led and coordinated approach to removing illegal firearms and preventing gun-related violence. The successful recovery represents a significant intervention, as each illegal weapon seized reduces the potential for serious harm within communities.

Williams was charged with offences contrary to Section 14(4)(a) and Section 4(3) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 386 of the Laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Revised Edition 2009.

The defendant appeared before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on February 6, 2026. He was ordered to undergo a two-week evaluation at the Mental Health Centre. The matter was adjourned to February 20, 2026 and transferred to the Serious Offences Court.

The RSVGPF continues to pursue illegal firearms and those who traffic, harbour, or use them. Members of the public are reminded that information from citizens remains a critical part of successful operations. Persons who witness suspicious activity or have knowledge of illegal firearms or other criminal activity are encouraged to report it promptly.

Reports can be made to Police Control at 457-1211 or to the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 456-1810. All information received will be treated with strict confidence.