COMMENCEMENT OF SVG POLICE ANNUAL SUMMER PROGRAMS

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 Annual Summer Programs.

These programs are designed to positively engage young people during the July–August vacation period.

Accordingly, a cordial invitation is extended to members of the media to attend the official opening ceremonies outlined below.

SVG Coast Guard Summer Program

Date: Monday 14th July 2025

Venue: Calliaqua Town Hall

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Police Band Summer Program

Date: Thursday 18th July 2025

Venue: Peace Memorial Hall

Time: 10:00 a.m.

