Workers receive back pay ahead new Port opening

Workers at the Kingstown Port have finally received their long-overdue back pay, marking a crucial turning point just weeks before their transition to the state-of-the-art facilities at Rose Place.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced on Monday hat 250 dedicated port workers would collectively receive nearly $2 million in back wages.

A worker stated that this is testament to the government’s commitment to supporting its workforce during a major infrastructural transformation.

The announcement came during a pivotal signing ceremony for the Sandals Beaches Resort project at Mt Wynne – another significant economic milestone for the island.

The new $700 million port, set to open later this month is a symbol of progress, of St. Vincent’s commitment to modernization and economic growth.