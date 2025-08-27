St Vincent Post suspends parcel service to the U.S

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Corporation (SVG Post) has announced the suspension of packet and parcel services to the United States, citing recent controversial tariff changes that could dramatically impact global e-commerce.

Effective immediately, SVG Post will no longer accept parcels and packets destined for the United States, responding to a sweeping executive order that fundamentally alters international shipping protocols.

The decision stems from a July 30, 2025 directive that eliminates the long-standing duty-free treatment for low-value imports.

Key Implications for Consumers and Businesses

The new regulations mean that:

Goods valued under $800 will no longer receive automatic duty-free entry

Consumers may face additional duties ranging from 10% to 50%

Potential extra charges between $80-$200 per item

Possible significant delivery delays and unexpected fees

SVG Post, which typically routes international mail through Trinidad and Tobago, is part of a broader regional response.

TT Post has already implemented strict limitations, accepting only document-classified items for international shipping.

Popular online platforms like Temu, Shein, eBay, Etsy, and Amazon are likely to experience substantial disruptions. Small businesses and cross-border sellers are particularly vulnerable, facing increased operational and shipping costs.

SVG Post has indicated that the suspension will remain in effect until further notice, urging customers to stay informed about potential changes in shipping regulations.