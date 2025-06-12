DAUPHINE RESIDENT RECEIVES PRE-FAB HOUSE

On Wednesday June 11th, 2025, Patel Gibson, a resident of Dauphine whose house was destroyed during Hurricane Elsa in 2021, received from the government, a hurricane-resilient pre-fabricated home.

An emotional Gibson, expressed his gratitude to the Government after receiving his keys from the Housing and Land Development Corporation’s (HLDC) Project Technical Officer Olon Dublin while Parliamentary Representative for West St George Hon. Curtis King and General Manager of HLDC Kenyatta Alleyne looked on.

“I got destroyed by the hurricane, and Daddy King helped me out very good. I thank him very, very much. I feel really good about this. This is a better home than I ever had before. I feel like he treated me like a father,” said Gibson, who added that it would probably have taken over 10 years for him to fully recover from the situation he was left in after Hurricane Elsa.

The prefabricated one-bedroom home, manufactured by DuraVilla Homes in Guyana, and sourced by the government, marks the first of 50 such structures being rolled out across the country.

The initiative aims to support vulnerable Vincentians in acquiring safe, affordable, and hurricane-resistant housing.

The prefabricated one-bedroom home, manufactured by DuraVilla Homes in Guyana, and sourced by the government, marks the first of 50 such structures being rolled out across the country.

The initiative aims to support vulnerable Vincentians in acquiring safe, affordable, and hurricane-resistant housing.