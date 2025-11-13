SVG Vaccine Mandate Case Heads to Privy Council for Final Ruling

The Court of Appeal has ordered that the landmark legal challenge against the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate be referred to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London for final determination.

The decision marks a pivotal moment in the long-running dispute between the Government and dozens of public sector workers who were dismissed in late 2021 for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate.

The applicants represented by trade unions and legal counsel argue that the dismissals violated constitutional rights, including freedom of conscience and protection from unfair dismissal.

In February 2025, the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal overturned a 2023 High Court ruling that had sided with the workers.

The appellate court ruled by a 2–1 majority that the Government acted lawfully in enforcing the mandate and terminating non-compliant employees. However, one judge dissented, citing disproportionate measures and constitutional overreach.

The Privy Council referral now places the final outcome in the hands of the UK-based court, which serves as the highest appellate body for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other Commonwealth jurisdictions.

Government officials have maintained that the mandate was necessary to protect public health and ensure continuity of essential services during the pandemic.

They argue that the policy was consistent with international best practices and constitutional provisions.

The Privy Council is expected to review written submissions and may hold oral hearings in London. A final ruling could take several months but will be binding and conclusive.