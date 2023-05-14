St Vincent raises climate change issues at EU-LAC meeting in Costa Rica

SVG RAISES CLIMATE CHANGE ISSUES AT EU-LAC MEETING IN COSTA RICA

Following his visit to Havana, Cuba, Hon. Carlos James, MP for North Leeward and Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, traveled to San Jose, Costa Rica, to attend the second EU-LAC ministerial meeting on environment and climate change.

Climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss are all causing a triple global crisis, according to ministers from both regions.

Ministers for environment and climate from LAC countries and the EU and its Member States discussed opportunities for closer cooperation on the conservation, restoration and sustainable use of biodiversity in line with the new Kunming – Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, including the fight against deforestation and forest degradation and the promotion of deforestation-free supply chains.

They also discussed policies and best practices to make their economies more circular and less carbon-intensive and polluting, including by accelerating the transition to a circular economy and cooperating towards an ambitious global agreement to tackle plastics pollution.

Ministers also emphasized the need to promote synergies with ministers of finance, financial regulators and supervisors, and central banks to jointly build a conductive environment for sustainable finance to steer capital flows into an environmentally sustainable direction, recognizing that sustainable finance has a key role to play in the Latin America and the Caribbean Green Transition. Environmental and social impacts caused by investments and economic activity can no longer be disconnected.

Finally, they discussed policies to address vulnerabilities to the effects of climate change by making economies more resilient as well as measures to enable viable transitions towards decarbonised economies. Ministers from both regions committed to work together to bring forward the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

14 ministers and 65 delegates from LAC and the EU attended the meeting. The meeting took place ahead of the EU-CELAC summit in Brussels on July 17-18.