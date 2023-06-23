SVG records over 6 inches of rain from TS Bret, another 4 inches expected

In this case, a Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are occurring within the warning area.

At 8 am, the center of the Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.4° North; longitude 63.6° West, or approximately 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of SVG. Tropical Storm Bret is moving towards the west at 18 mph (30 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for SVG

Occasional moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain, thunderstorms and storm-forced winds will continue across SVG. Rainfall stations across the mainland have already recorded in excess of 6 inches of rainfall. Additional rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 millimeters) with isolated higher amounts is predicted. A flash-flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should take action to protect all life and property.

A Small-Craft and High Surf Warning is in effect for SVG

Marine conditions are expected to be rough with sea-swells ranging between 3.0m (10ft) to 4.0m (13ft) and possibly higher, along northern and north-eastern coastlines. A small craft and high surf warning is in effect until further notice. All vessels should remain in port. Sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. Residents in low lying coastal areas should take action to protect life and property.