HOMEOWNERS RECEIVE DEEDS

A number of homeowners in Cumberland received deeds to their properties during a ceremony on Monday. Minister of Housing Hon. Orando Brewster and Area Representative Hon. Carlos James were on hand to deliver the documents.

Minister of Housing Hon. Orando Brewster said Government remains committed to its housing revolution programme, and empowering homeowners by turning dead capital into live capital.

“As long as you are affected by a natural disaster and the Government builds for you, you will be provided with titles to your homes…. we have approximately 50 deeds prepared for different areas in North Leeward, including Cumberland, we have also Richmond and homeowners in Fitz Hughes”, Minister Brewster said.

The Housing Minister noted that currently in Fitz Hughes, Government is surveying 99 housing lots. He added that the housing revolution will continue.

“We will be building out different kinds of homes including pre-fabricated homes, as a matter of fact, North Leeward is poised to receive one of the first in a four-family unit and that is all part of the housing revolution.”

He added that with the coming on stream of the resort in Cumberland, the value of the properties in Cumberland will increase in value, an asset to homeowners.

The area in Cumberland dubbed “Hollywood”, saw homes being built for persons affected by the 2013 floods and other natural disasters including the eruption of La Soufriere and Hurricane Beryl.