Over 5,000 toys, school supplies distributed by Sandals Foundation to children across SVG

Over 50 volunteers from Sandals Foundation and Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines carefully wrapped and distributed over 5000 toys and school supplies to 13 communities and schools across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, creating unforgettable experiences for the young ones in what could safely be described as a series of magical treats.

The initiative which culminated on Sunday, December 14th, with a Christmas Treat Party for children of the Buccament Bay community, featured an afternoon of games, songs, food, and play.

General Manager for Sandals Saint Vincent, Tamon Allen said “Buccament Bay is home to Sandals Saint Vincent, and as such, the resort has proudly adopted the community as part of our extended family. It is our mandate to invest in the wellbeing of our Caribbean families and as such will continue to support the social development of our communities.”

For 13 years, the Sandals Foundation’s annual toy distribution has been a cherished tradition for communities across the Caribbean, creating memories and joy to last a lifetime. This holiday season, the Sandals Foundation proudly partnered with three leading forces in the US toy industry, Spin Master, Jazwares, and The Toy Foundation™, to deliver 45,000 toys to children across nine Caribbean islands, spreading joy and hope throughout the region.

“The holidays are about hope, the kind that reminds every child that they are seen, valued, and deeply loved,” said Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to our partners SpinMaster, Jazwares, and The Toy Foundation for spreading joy to 45,000 young lives across the Caribbean.”

Benefiting schools and communities on the island include Auntie Helen’s Methodist Preschool, Little Eagles Preschool, Sandy Bay Government School, Barrouallie Government School, Spring Village Methodist School, Salvation Army Children’s home, Children of inmates at the Belle Isle Correctional Facility, Pediatric Ward, Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, SVG Coast Guard, the Community of Paul’s Avenue, the Community of Layou and the Community of Barrouallie.

With all three toy companies stepping into the Caribbean for the first time, children were delighted with puzzles, Rubik’s Cubes, PAW Patrol figurines, plushies and more from Spin Master; building blocks and dinosaur figurines from The Toy Foundation; and Squishmallows plush toys from Jazwares.

The success of the initiative was also made possible through the generous support of valued partners and sponsors such as ACADO, through its Creamery brand, Third Element Songs and Fanfare Events.