25yro Richmond Hill man shot dead in Ottley Hall

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Ottley Hall

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Middle Road, Ottley Hall, on September 28, 2025, at approximately 11:50 p.m., which claimed the life of Enrique Codougan, a 25-year-old Labourer of Richmond Hill.

Police responded promptly to reports of the incident. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered Mr. Codougan with multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) was summoned and subsequently pronounced the victim dead. The Magistrate later granted permission for the body to be removed.

The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) processed the scene. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF appeals to anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring justice in this matter and maintaining the safety and security of our nation.