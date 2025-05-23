To commemorate World Bee Day 2025, the Extension and Advisory Services Apiculture Unit, in collaboration with the SVG Beekeeping Association, hosted a workshop with students geared towards increasing their awareness of the importance of beekeeping to the environment and as an alternative source of sustainable income.

The workshop was held at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station, offering students an engaging and hands-on experience.

They explored the vital role of bees and the beekeeping industry through interesting and enlightening PowerPoint presentations, participated in a tree-planting exercise; and had the opportunity to observe a hive up close.

This year’s theme highlighted the critical roles played by bees and other pollinators in agrifood systems and the health of our planet’s ecosystems.

The world celebrated World Bee Day 2025 under the theme “Bee Inspired by Nature to Nourish Us All”.