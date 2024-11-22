VEEP Educates 13 Schools on Environmental Sustainability

STUDENTS ENGAGE WITH FOREST BIODIVERSITY UNDER VEEP PROJECT

The Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) implemented – Forest Biodiversity and Watershed Project recently hosted a series of educational presentations across schools on mainland Saint Vincent, set on raising awareness of biodiversity preservation and watershed protection.

The initiative reached 13 schools from 1 October to 20 November, 2024. They were: Fitz Hughes Government School, Chateaubelair Methodist School, Rosehall Government School, Westwood Methodist School, Troumaca Ontario Secondary School, Spring Village Methodist School, Troumaca Government School, Dickson Methodist School, Georgetown Secondary School, Fancy Government School, Owia Government School, Tourama/Overland Government School and Langley park Primary School.

Forestry Officers from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour led the sessions which highlighted watershed challenges, and the importance of reforestation, soil conservation, and sustainable practices.

This initiative aligns with the Forest Biodiversity and Watershed Project’s mission to implement strategies for soil and water conservation, reforestation, and environmental sustainability across affected regions. By integrating community involvement and educational outreach, the project strives to safeguard Saint Vincent’s unique biodiversity while addressing post-volcanic challenges.

The Forest Biodiversity and Watershed Project responds to the environmental devastation caused by La Soufrière’s eruption and Hurricane Elsa. The project is a collaborative effort between the Economic Planning Division (Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology)/VEEP & the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour.