St Vincent (SVG) 2023 wildlife hunting season opens

The St Vincent and the Grenadines wildlife hunting season for 2023 has been proclaimed open. The hunting season began on October 1, and will end on December 31, 2023.

Among the animals that could be hunted are:

Manicou

Iguana

Iguana Rhino Pink

Agouti

Armadillo

Pigeon with Scaly Napping

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Forestry Division reminded hunters of the following rules:

Manicou must weigh at least one pound (1lb).

The Pink Rhino Iguana is a rare and endangered species. It is requested that no one overhunt this species.

The iguana must be 14 inches long from snout to vent.

The public is reminded that hunting outside of season is punishable by a $2,000 fine or six months in prison.