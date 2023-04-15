St Vincent (SVG) records its 12th murder for 2023 & the second in a week

Michael Richards, killed in Queens Drive, is St. Vincent’s (SVG) 12th homicide for 2023.

On April 14, after a brief respite, St. Vincent (SVG) recorded its 12th homicide (murder).

Mr. Michael Richards, a resident of Ottley Hall, was shot and murdered at his Queens Drive business, which was riddled with bullet holes.

The police have not yet released a formal statement.

On Monday, April 10, Jomo Brudy was wounded in Pole Yard, and died on Tuesday, April 11 at MCMH.

Jomo Brudy and John Dallaway, both of Pole Yard, Arnos Vale, were standing at Brudy’s shop when a masked individual approached them and opened fire, according to the investigation.

Source : ST