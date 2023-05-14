St Vincent (SVG) supports EUROCLIMA Caribbean launch in Barbados

St Vincent’s tourism Minister and MP for North Leeward Carlos James took the fight against climate change to Barbados for the opening of the EUROCLIMA Caribbean Initiative.

While in Barbados for the EUROCLIMA Launch, a regional program to facilitate regional policy dialogue and to provide technical and financial assistance for the development and implementation of climate change adaptation and mitigation policies in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

Minister James stated that the EU and CELAC are natural allies in combating climate and biodiversity issues.

According to James, the expansion of Euroclima to the Caribbean will provide additional concrete pathways for strengthening this collaboration.