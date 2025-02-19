Tourism Minister Promotes St Vincent on New York’s WPIX11

The U.S. got a taste of SVG’s natural beauty and vibrant culture on New York Living (WPIX11), where Tourism Minister Carlos James shared why now is the perfect time to visit Forbes’ top pick for a winter escape.

With 32 stunning islands and cays, SVG is the Caribbean’s ultimate blend of adventure, relaxation, and culture—and thanks to JetBlue’s direct flights from NYC, getting here is easier than ever.

Discover SVG says one lucky viewer will win a 5-day, 4-night all-inclusive getaway at the luxurious Sandals St. Vincent.

