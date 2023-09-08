St. Vincent to benefit from ‘Sandals Effect’ : Curacao Tourism Minister

Curacao Tourism Minister says island can expect major economic boost

Curacao’s Minister of Tourism and Economics Ruisandro Cijntje is telling Saint Vincent and the Grenadines residents that Sandals Resorts’ new Buccament Bay hotel will improve tourism and the economy early next year. Sandals Royal Curacao debuted in mid-2022 and is the newest Sandals hotel outside Jamaica until Saint Vincent opens.

Minister Cijntje, who was attending the 2023 Caribbean Showcase of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) in Turks and Caicos, said the ‘Sandals effect’ will open up the lucrative North American market. “We have seen a lot of Americans in Curacao and I think they will in Saint Vincent. Sandals aggressively markets the resort and island. They aim to introduce guests to the island and individuals they’re visiting. We had that in Curacao and are satisfied with Sandals.

The Minister noted that training and development for the local human resource pool will also be greatly affected, “People are getting all kinds of training, (they get) opportunities to go abroad, to Jamaica and other Sandals hotels here to get more experience. They will be well-prepared and become professionals, which they bring back to the island.”

Over the past two years, several Saint Vincentians have traveled and trained at Sandals hotels in the region. Shakeen Antoine, from Camden Park, Saint Vincent, works in Beaches Turks and Caicos’ Food and Beverage Department. She wants to teach her countrymen and ladies everything she’s learned. The time here was incredibly educational. It’s my first time in the industry. The event helped me grow.”

Shakeen acknowledged that it is hard labor but thanked the resort employees for supporting her and other Vincentians working at Beaches TCI. “They push me to be better and more out there. I’ve also taken online classes the organization offers for personnel to understand more about the sector and your profession. So you can improve yourself and teach others. From my perspective, this is level 10.

Seon Baptiste from Maurice Village has maximized Sandals Corporate University online courses. Seon is the best bartender at Beaches Turks & Caicos, according to him. He also benefited from Sandals, “I’ve worked all the bars, and I see this as a great opportunity for other Vincentians. The online classes enlarge your intellect. Supervisory skill builders, guest service goals, and more—too many to list. This place has taught me how to manage my workspace.”

The opening of Sandals in Buccament Bay is expected to be a boom for Saint Vincent, according to Seon. Boom, boom, boom!”

At the convention in the Turks and Caicos from August 28th to 31st, ASTA CEO Zane Kerby expressed his confidence in the regional tourism sector and noted that the Caribbean is now the second largest outbound market for the US. Western Europe has regained its dominance, although demand remains high. I will state that 2023 saw the highest US travel to the Caribbean ever.”

Kerby stressed the importance of travel advisors in directing visitors to Saint Vincent and the Caribbean, saying that Sandals Resorts is the only Fortune 500 brand to come out of the Caribbean and a major player in the Caribbean as a brand and employer. The US brand is strong and has favorable associations, which is why so many of our travel advisers joined us this week.