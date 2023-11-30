St Vincent to host 45th meeting of CELAC Coordinators Nov. 30th

SVG to host 45th CELAC Meeting @ UWI Global Campus-Kingstown

St Vincent and the Grenadines, in its capacity as Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, (CELAC) will host the 45th meeting of National Coordinators of CELAC, on November 30th at the University of the West Indies Global Campus, Kingstown starting at 9:am.

Some 26 delegates drawn from the 33 CELAC member countries will gather at tomorrow’s meeting, to be chaired by Dr. Douglas Slater, National Co-ordinator of the CELAC Secretariat.

Dr. Douglas Slater told the Agency for Public Information (API) that the meeting seeks to advance the process of formulating a CELAC (Kingstown) Declaration for the 8th Summit of Heads of State & Government of CELAC in 2024.

The Declaration/Document will be refined over the coming weeks and submitted to Ministers of Foreign Affairs of CELAC, prior to the Summit, for their review and approval before submitting to the Heads at the 2024 Summit.

The Declaration/Document is expected to include decisions or proposals aimed at further strengthening the unity and socio-economic development among CELAC member countries.

Source : API