St Vincent to update national comprehensive disaster management plan

NEMO TO HOST STAKEHOLDERS CONSULTATION TO UPDATE THE NATIONAL COMPREHENSIVE DISASTER MANAGEMENT (CDM) STRATEGY AND IMPLEMENTATION PLAN FOR ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES – AUGUST 24, 2023

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) through funding from the United States Agency for International Development Policy and Regulatory Reform for Resilience Activity (USAID Prose) will conduct a Stakeholders Consultation on Thursday 24th August, 2023 to update the National Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Strategy and Implementation Plan for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This Strategy and Implementation Plan will be used to support the achievement of the goals and objectives of the recently updated National Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Policy (2023).

The main objective of the consultation is to examine the result statements identified in the Comprehensive Disaster Management Strategy and Implementation Plan (2020) alongside those proposed in the recently updated Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy (2023) and the Comprehensive Disaster Management Country Work Programme to ensure that there is harmonization of the desired intended results and actions.

The Stakeholders Consultation to update the National Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Strategy and Implementation Plan for St. Vincent and the Grenadines will take place at the Seventh Day Adventist Mission Conference Room. The Opening Ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m.

Source : NEMO