There has been a continuation of gun violence on the island of St. Vincent, which is located in the Caribbean.

According to accounts from sources within the police department, two males were killed by gunfire in the Petit Bordel Mountains.

Petit Bordel is located in Saint David, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. The estimated terrain elevation above sea level is 142 meters.

There is also verification that a third individual had an injury to his leg, according to the reports.