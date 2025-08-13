Smart meters to transform electricity monitoring in SVG

VINLEC’s Smart Metre Project will be rolled out in two phases

Vinlec’s Phase one of the installation of the Sensus Stratus IQ 1S Smart Meter with Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) technology begins next week. Phase one will focus initially on central and northern communities, and the Grenadines and is expected to conclude by the end of 2026.

Phase two will also address the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and that will enable the metres to send real-time usage data directly to VINLEC’s systems. A future phase will build on the phase one infrastructure.

Speaking at the smart metre project launch on August 11th, VINLEC’s Electrical Engineer Rashad Smith described the Smart Metre Project as the company reaching a major milestone in the modernization of the nation’s electricity infrastructure as the plan is to roll out approximately 50,000 smart meters.

Smith stressed that the initiative goes beyond simply upgrading meters and noted that it reflects VINLEC’s vision to deliver smarter, more reliable, and more transparent service to customers.

The new smart metres allow VINLEC metre readers to do remote metre reading through handheld devices. Metre readers now can read a meter without going onto a property by simply just pointing a handheld device.

The new metre also allow for tamper detection and remote diagnostics while the system also possesses encrypted data transmission that meets international cybersecurity standards. Future phases will see two-way wireless communication for real-time monitoring, prepaid metering and grid-tied renewable systems.

Smith noted at the launch that these smart metres will deliver more accurate billing, quicker fault detection, and greater customer control over electricity usage.

“You’ll no longer need to worry about locked gates or dogs in the yard,” Smith said.

“Our technicians will read your meter remotely, accurately and efficiently. In the future, you’ll even be able to view your power usage in real-time via web and mobile apps.”

He said that customers will be notified of their metre upgrade via door hangers. A green hanger indicates a successful installation, while an orange hanger will indicate a need for customer assistance to access the meter.

Smith said that the smart metre upgrade will not affect electricity rates while there are no hidden fees or additional costs. Customers will be billed solely for their actual energy usage, “no more, no less”.

“It represents a promise to modernize the way we serve you. The smart meters being introduced today will deliver faster data collection, consistent billing periods and provide a more smoother customer experience overall for everyone, but more importantly, they would serve as a foundation for a more connected and sustainable energy future for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” Smith commented.

He added also that the metre do not have any other capabilities and can only be used to measure and transmit electricity use.