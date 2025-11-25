A vote for Fitzgerald Bramble is a wasted vote

CONSTITUENTS OF EAST KINGSTOWN

The Candidate for the New Democratic Party, Mr. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble is not qualified to be elected as a member of Parliament.

You are asked to note:

Section 26 (1) of the Constitution of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the supreme law of our land, reads:

“No person shall be qualified to be elected or appointed as a Representative or Senator (hereinafter in this section referred to as a “member”) if he —

(a) is by virtue of his own act, under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state;”

The Statutory Declaration which a candidate is required to sign states:

“That I am duly qualified to be elected as a member of the House of

Assembly for this constituency, and that-

4. I am not by virtue of my own act, under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state;”

Mr. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble is a citizen of Canada. Canada is a foreign state. Citizenship of Canada was not forced on Mr. Bramble. He voluntarily applied for and obtained Canadian citizenship and a Canadian passport, and he has been using the passport. He was therefore on nomination day under an acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign state namely, Canada, by virtue of his own act of applying for Canadian citizenship and a Canadian passport, and the using of the passport. He is therefore absolutely disqualified from being elected as a member of the House of Assembly. An objection by electors of East Kingstown was lodged to his nomination on Nomination Day, November 10, 2025.

Do not be fooled, nomination as a candidate for election is a legal prerequisite to election, and a valid nomination is a legal prerequisite to being validly elected. The nomination of a person who is not qualified to be elected is not a valid nomination.

Constituents can be assured that the nomination of Mr. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble will be successfully challenged.

In these circumstances, please note:

A VOTE FOR DWIGHT FITZGERALD BRAMBLE IS A WASTED VOTE