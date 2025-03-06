St Vincent’s White Potato Production Progress Update

On Wednesday 26th February 2025 a progress update was conducted on two white potato varieties, “Desiree” and “Spunta,” which were observed in Greiggs’ and Montreal Gardens’ plots.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

During the assessment, CARDI’s Representative, Donawa Jackson, highlighted that the two varieties differ both in size and colour. The ongoing research on these plots is being conducted as part of an agroecological study and a fertilizer trial to evaluate optimal cultivation practices.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Renato Gumbs, emphasized the significance of this initiative in reducing the country’s import on white potato. He further noted that this research plays a crucial role in ensuring agricultural succession.

Research Officer, Ruthvin Harper, reported that the development of the plots has been progressing successfully and remains on track to meet research objectives.

The IICA’s Technical Specialist, Michael Dalton, reiterated their promised commitment to supporting capacity building for the staff of the Ministry of Agriculture. He also highlighted the recent engagement of personnel from the Ministry of Agriculture in a study visit to Dominica to observe and learn from their white potato production practices.

This initiative continues to advance agricultural research and sustainability efforts, contributing to food security and economic growth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.