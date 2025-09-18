World pediatrics brings hope to children across multiple islands

World Pediatrics’ Orthopedic Team successfully completed another transformative clinic at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) on September 7th, 2025, marking a significant milestone in pediatric healthcare for the Caribbean region.

Led by Dr. Eric Gordon and featuring an expanded team that now includes a specialized Orthopedic Hand Team under Dr. Lindley Wall, the mission demonstrated exceptional medical outreach.

The team’s comprehensive approach addressed critical orthopedic needs for children from St. Vincent and neighboring islands including Barbados, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Dominica, and Grenada.

During their four-day mission, the dedicated medical professionals achieved remarkable results:

61 children evaluated by the General Orthopedic team

36 children assessed by the Orthopedic Hand team

10 general orthopedic surgeries completed

15 orthopedic hand surgeries performed



The mission was made possible through collaborative support from:

The Tawani Foundation

The Touching Hands Foundation

Local medical professionals from MCMH

A multidisciplinary team of specialists including orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and therapists

Dr. Gordon’s team included Dr. Javad Shariati, Dr. Judy Nguyen, Melissa Eagan, Scott Baileigh, and Tracy Przybylski, while Dr. Wall’s Hand Team comprised Dr. Julie Drobish, Dr. Pradeep Attaluri, Hannah Gift, and Jennifer Jensen.

World Pediatrics continues its commitment to pediatric healthcare, with upcoming Physical Therapy and Urology teams scheduled for October and November.