St Vincent’s temporary parliament at Calliaqua nearing completion

The temporary parliament being built in the coastal town of Calliaqua is nearly finished. The structure is about two minutes’ walk from the Calliaqua police station.

When the permanent parliament building is completed and MPs depart from Calliaqua, the legislative hall will be converted into a student hostel.

The hostel with dorm rooms will primarily serve community college students.

“Right now, you have a lot of kids in the community college from Bequia, Union Island, Fancy, and Chateaubelair, and a lot of them come into town and live in town, sometimes with family members, sometimes with friends, and sometimes they are in difficult situations because their independence is compromised in unfortunate ways.” “Every now and then, we get the story,” East St. George Camilo Gonsalves MP George Camilo Gonsalves stated.

“We designed the temporary parliament so that it can be converted into student housing.” If you went in there now, you’d ask, “Why are there so many bathrooms and electrical outlets?” “Well, we designed it that way because students will be living there after us,” Gonsalves explained.