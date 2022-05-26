St Vincent’s Zion Trail suffers extensive damage due to fire

The Forestry Department has reported that fire in the Zion Trail has caused extensive damage to the trail.

The trail which is located in Barrouallie was developed with grant funding from the Global Environment Fund (GEF) and was done in collaboration with a community group and the Forestry Department.

It is reported that the fire started sometime during the course of the night of May 25, 2022.

The recreational site already had bathroom facilities, a well-defined hiking trail, a gazebo and other facilities were being developed.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, Forestry Supervisor Bradford Latham said the trail is one of the success stories of community-government collaboration and “it is a blow to the work that has been done so far”.

The Forestry Department is carrying out investigations into the cause of the fire.