SVG Christmas barrel duty waivers starts November 11

As of November 11, 2025, the usual duty-free concessions on Christmas barrels starts, and ends on December 31, 2025.

This initiative which brings so much relief to ordinary folks in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has been copied by several governments across the Caribbean.

Duty-free barrel concessions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are usually offered for a specific period, most often around the Christmas season, and can sometimes be extended for relief efforts .

These concessions typically waive customs duty on personal items like food, clothing, and toys, but the exact details can vary by year and a new announcement should be checked to see if any are currently active.

To qualify, barrels must meet certain criteria, such as being for personal use and arriving within the approved timeframe.