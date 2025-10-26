SVG govt opens New Modern Port in Kingstown

The St Vincent government on Saturday opened a new modern port in the capital city, signaling a significant leap forward in the nation’s infrastructure and economic potential.

During the port’s inauguration, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves delivered an address that went beyond mere infrastructure, challenging critics and outlining an ambitious vision for national development.

Confronting critics and charting a path forward Gonsalves stated:

“I have concluded that opposition to this project stems from rank, bad mindedness and a thirst for power,” Gonsalves boldly stated, directly addressing skeptics who predicted the project’s failure.

He pointedly referenced critics who claimed the port would “wash away” by August, standing triumphantly amid the completed infrastructure.

Future Development Plans

Gonsalves outlined an ambitious multi-phase development strategy, including:

Grenadines and Regional Port System Rebuilding Little Tokyo neighborhood Housing development for 13 units Hospital expansion at Milton Cato

Cruise Tourism and Economic Potential

A groundbreaking $70 million investment from a global port development company promises to further transform the facility. Plans include:

• Developing existing cruise ship terminal • Adding a new pier capable of accommodating two large cruise ships • Creating wellness and tourism-related commercial spaces • Constructing a boutique hotel • Building a state-of-the-art cultural center

The project received support from key financial institutions, including:

Caribbean Development Bank

State Funding Guarantee Agency (UK)

Taiwan

This article will be updated