Lauders: Young Man Dies in Apparent Suicide

Times Staff
1 Min Read

Details are now emerging that the young man who died on Sunday evening in Lauders allegedly took his life by way of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Zachary Harry.

Reports indicate that the weapon belonged to a licensed firearm holder.

Sources tell the St. Vincent Times that the gun owner is currently out of state, and the weapon was locked in a safe.

An investigation is underway to ascertain how the victim was able to have access to the firearm.

This information will be updated.

